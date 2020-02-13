TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

TXZ343-132215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ443-132215-

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ243-132215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ234-132215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ239-132215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ242-132215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ342-132215-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ442-132215-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-132215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-132215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ245-132215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-132215-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ346-132215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-132215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ247-132215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ347-132215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ447-132215-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ233-132215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ232-132215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ241-132215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ231-132215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

TXZ240-132215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ229-132215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ230-132215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60.

