TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
TXZ343-072245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ443-072245-
Nueces Islands-
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ243-072245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ234-072245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ239-072245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ242-072245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
TXZ342-072245-
Coastal Kleberg-
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ442-072245-
Kleberg Islands-
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ344-072245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ244-072245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ245-072245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ345-072245-
Aransas Islands-
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ346-072245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ246-072245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
around 50. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ247-072245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ347-072245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ447-072245-
Calhoun Islands-
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ233-072245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ232-072245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.
Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ241-072245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ231-072245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-072245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ229-072245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ230-072245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
338 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light east winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
