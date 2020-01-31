TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

TXZ343-312245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-312245-

Nueces Islands-

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-312245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-312245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ239-312245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ242-312245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-312245-

Coastal Kleberg-

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-312245-

Kleberg Islands-

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-312245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-312245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-312245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-312245-

Aransas Islands-

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-312245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ246-312245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ247-312245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-312245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-312245-

Calhoun Islands-

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Windy. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-312245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-312245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-312245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-312245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-312245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-312245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-312245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

218 AM CST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

