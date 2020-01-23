TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

128 FPUS54 KCRP 230937

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

TXZ343-232315-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ443-232315-

Nueces Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ243-232315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ234-232315-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-232315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning,

then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ242-232315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-232315-

Coastal Kleberg-

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ442-232315-

Kleberg Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-232315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ244-232315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ245-232315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ345-232315-

Aransas Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-232315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-232315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ247-232315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-232315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-232315-

Calhoun Islands-

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-232315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-232315-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the

morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ241-232315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ231-232315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the

morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-232315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the

morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ229-232315-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the

morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-232315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

337 AM CST Thu Jan 23 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Widespread dense fog early in the

morning, then areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

