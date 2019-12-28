TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Coastal Kleberg-

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light north winds increasing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

332 AM CST Sat Dec 28 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

