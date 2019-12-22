TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Nueces Islands-

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures rising into the

lower 70s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 70.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures rising into the

lower 70s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Aransas Islands-

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures rising into the

lower 70s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures rising into the

lower 70s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

325 AM CST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

