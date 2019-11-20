TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

TXZ343-202230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-202230-

Nueces Islands-

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-202230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s.

TXZ234-202230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-202230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ242-202230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-202230-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-202230-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-202230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-202230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-202230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-202230-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-202230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-202230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ247-202230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-202230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-202230-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-202230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-202230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-202230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-202230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-202230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-202230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-202230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

