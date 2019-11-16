TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

899 FPUS54 KCRP 160930

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

TXZ343-162230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-162230-

Nueces Islands-

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-162230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-162230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-162230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light northwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-162230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-162230-

Coastal Kleberg-

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-162230-

Kleberg Islands-

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-162230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-162230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-162230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-162230-

Aransas Islands-

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-162230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light north winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-162230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-162230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-162230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ447-162230-

Calhoun Islands-

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-162230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ232-162230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-162230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-162230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ240-162230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-162230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-162230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

330 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

PZ/TE

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather