TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Nueces Islands-
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
25 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
60 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Wind
chill readings 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. Wind chill
readings 24 to 34.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Wind chill readings
24 to 34.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Coastal Kleberg-
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent. Wind chill readings
24 to 34.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Kleberg Islands-
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 25 to
30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 50 percent. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to
34 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent. Wind chill readings 22 to 32 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Aransas Islands-
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
50 percent. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Wind chill readings 22 to
32 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. Wind
chill readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to
34.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of
showers 80 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 40 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Calhoun Islands-
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
25 to 35 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 25 to 35 mph
decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s
in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in
the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west
with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill
readings 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of light sleet in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to
30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. Wind
chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. Wind
chill readings 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A slight chance of light sleet after
midnight. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
20 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of light sleet in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill
readings 21 to 31.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. Wind
chill readings 24 to 34 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. Wind chill readings
23 to 33.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of light sleet in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill
readings 25 to 35 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light
northeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
410 AM CST Mon Nov 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of light sleet after midnight. Windy.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 23 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of light sleet in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill
readings 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
