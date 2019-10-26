TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ443-262215-
Nueces Islands-
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-262215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ234-262215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ239-262215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ242-262215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ342-262215-
Coastal Kleberg-
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ442-262215-
Kleberg Islands-
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ344-262215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-262215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ245-262215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-262215-
Aransas Islands-
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-262215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ246-262215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ247-262215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ347-262215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ447-262215-
Calhoun Islands-
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ233-262215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ232-262215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ241-262215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ231-262215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ240-262215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ229-262215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ230-262215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
338 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light south winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TE/MCZ
_____
