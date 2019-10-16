TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
472 FPUS54 KCRP 160836
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
TXZ343-162200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ443-162200-
Nueces Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ243-162200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ234-162200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms and showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ239-162200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
east winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ242-162200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ342-162200-
Coastal Kleberg-
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower
80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ442-162200-
Kleberg Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ344-162200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ244-162200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ245-162200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ345-162200-
Aransas Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ346-162200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ246-162200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as warm. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ247-162200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ347-162200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not
as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ447-162200-
Calhoun Islands-
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 80.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ233-162200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ232-162200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much
cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ241-162200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ231-162200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 70. North
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ240-162200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ229-162200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 70.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
east winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ230-162200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
336 AM CDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
KW/87
