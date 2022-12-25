TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 24, 2022

561 FPUS54 KBRO 250957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

TXZ253-251700-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the mid 30s

in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-251700-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ355-251700-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 20s early this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ455-251700-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s

early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ252-251700-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-251700-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the lower 30s in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around

80. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ354-251700-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values in the

lower 20s early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values in

the mid 30s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Wind chill values in

the upper 30s in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-251700-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-251700-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ250-251700-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the lower

30s in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ353-251700-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s early this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the lower

30s in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ251-251700-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST

MONDAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 30s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Wind chill values in the lower

30s in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-251700-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values in the lower 20s early this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values in the mid 30s in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ454-251700-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in

the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ451-251700-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CST Sun Dec 25 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values in the upper 20s early this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

