TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022 _____ 015 FPUS54 KBRO 080957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 TXZ253-081700- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ255-081700- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ355-081700- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ455-081700- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ252-081700- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ254-081700- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ354-081700- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ248-081700- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ249-081700- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ250-081700- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. $$ TXZ353-081700- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ251-081700- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ351-081700- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ454-081700- Willacy Island- 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ451-081700- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather