TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022 _____ 201 FPUS54 KBRO 250957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 TXZ253-251700- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ255-251700- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ355-251700- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ455-251700- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady temperature around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ252-251700- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ254-251700- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ354-251700- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ248-251700- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ249-251700- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ250-251700- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ353-251700- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early this morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ251-251700- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ351-251700- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ454-251700- Willacy Island- 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler with lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ451-251700- Kenedy Island- 357 AM CST Fri Nov 25 2022 ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... .REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature around 70. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$