TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 26, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

lower 80s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows

around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature around 80. Temperature falling into the upper

70s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 80.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling to around

80 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and less

humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 80.

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 70s.

