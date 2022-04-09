TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

660 FPUS54 KBRO 090858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

TXZ253-092100-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-092100-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy.

Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ355-092100-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows around 70. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ455-092100-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Near steady temperature

in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-092100-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ254-092100-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ354-092100-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ248-092100-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ249-092100-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 70.

Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ250-092100-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows in the upper 60s. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-092100-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around

100. Lows around 70. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-092100-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 90. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Lows around 70. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-092100-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southeast 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ454-092100-

Willacy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ451-092100-

Kenedy Island-

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 9 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather