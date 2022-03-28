TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

926 FPUS54 KBRO 280855

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

TXZ253-282115-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ255-282115-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70. South

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ257-282115-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-282115-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-282115-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy and less humid with highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ256-282115-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer. Less humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-282115-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-282115-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-282115-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ353-282115-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ251-282115-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ351-282115-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southeast

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer. Less humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

