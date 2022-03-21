TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 21, 2022

502 FPUS54 KBRO 211413

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

TXZ253-212115-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs around 90. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ255-212115-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ257-212115-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-212115-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warmer with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ254-212115-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Very windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming south 30 to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ256-212115-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Very windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming south 30 to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ248-212115-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, warmer with highs in the upper

90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ249-212115-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy, warmer with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-212115-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Windy, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ353-212115-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy, warmer with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with

lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ251-212115-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Very windy and not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 25 to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ351-212115-

Coastal Kenedy-

913 AM CDT Mon Mar 21 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Very windy with highs around 80. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming south 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

