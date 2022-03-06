TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

862 FPUS54 KBRO 060957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 60s in the afternoon. East winds around 15 mph shifting to

the north in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to south 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

early afternoon increasing to around 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Chance of

rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

late morning and early afternoon increasing to north around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle.

Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph

increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 15 mph shifting to the north in the late

morning and early afternoon increasing to around 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Chance of

rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in

the morning increasing to north 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle.

Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy

with slight chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy

with chance of rain showers and patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and

patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around

40. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight

chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Chance

of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Slight chance

of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

