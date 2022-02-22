TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 21, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs

around 60. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of

rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Feb 22 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

