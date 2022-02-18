TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

_____

884 FPUS54 KBRO 180957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to

42 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in

the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Fri Feb 18 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather