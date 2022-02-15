TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

054 FPUS54 KBRO 150957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

TXZ253-160300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 20 mph increasing to south 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ255-160300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ257-160300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-160300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ254-160300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 20 mph increasing to

30 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ256-160300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ248-160300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ249-160300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ250-160300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph increasing

to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ353-160300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph increasing to south 25 to 30 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ251-160300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ351-160300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 20 mph increasing to southeast 30 to 40 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

