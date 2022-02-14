TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022

041 FPUS54 KBRO 140957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

TXZ253-150300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ255-150300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-150300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-150300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-150300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-150300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-150300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ249-150300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-150300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ353-150300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ251-150300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-150300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Feb 14 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

