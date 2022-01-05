TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022 _____ 913 FPUS54 KBRO 050957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 TXZ253-060300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ255-060300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ257-060300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ252-060300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ254-060300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ256-060300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ248-060300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ249-060300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ250-060300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ353-060300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ251-060300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ351-060300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid
60s.

$$