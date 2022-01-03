TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon

becoming light. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 29 to 39 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 26 to 36 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 28 to 38 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Lowest wind

chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming

north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the

northeast. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Wind chill readings 22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 31 to 41 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

123 AM CST Mon Jan 3 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

