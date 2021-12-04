TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ 588 FPUS54 KBRO 040957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 TXZ253-050300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ255-050300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ257-050300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ252-050300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ254-050300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ256-050300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ248-050300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ249-050300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ250-050300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ353-050300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ251-050300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ351-050300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather