TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

108 FPUS54 KBRO 060858

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

TXZ253-070300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ255-070300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ257-070300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ252-070300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

TXZ254-070300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ256-070300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ248-070300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ249-070300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ250-070300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ353-070300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ251-070300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph early in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

TXZ351-070300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

