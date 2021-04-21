TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 20, 2021 _____ 275 FPUS54 KBRO 210858 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 TXZ253-220300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ255-220300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light becoming east around 10 mph early in the morning. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ257-220300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ252-220300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ254-220300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ256-220300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ248-220300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs around 102. $$ TXZ249-220300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ250-220300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ353-220300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ251-220300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ351-220300- Coastal Kenedy- 358 AM CDT Wed Apr 21 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$