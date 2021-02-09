TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021 _____ 191 FPUS54 KBRO 090957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 TXZ253-100300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows around 30. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ255-100300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ257-100300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ252-100300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ254-100300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows around 30. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ256-100300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs near 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. $$ TXZ248-100300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ249-100300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight chance of rain. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ250-100300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ353-100300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Slight chance of rain and chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ251-100300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of light freezing rain and slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ351-100300- Coastal Kenedy- 357 AM CST Tue Feb 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain and chance of light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s. .WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. $$