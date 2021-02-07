TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021 _____ 227 FPUS54 KBRO 070957 ZFPBRO Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 TXZ253-080300- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ255-080300- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ257-080300- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 30 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ252-080300- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ254-080300- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ256-080300- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ248-080300- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ249-080300- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ250-080300- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ353-080300- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ251-080300- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ351-080300- Coastal Kenedy- 356 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$