TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

_____

787 FPUS54 KBRO 090957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

TXZ253-100300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-100300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-100300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 10 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming

northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-100300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming north around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-100300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-100300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ248-100300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-100300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ250-100300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-100300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-100300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ351-100300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CST Mon Nov 9 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather