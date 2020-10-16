TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around

80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening, then

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. North winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Fri Oct 16 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

