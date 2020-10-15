TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

TXZ253-160300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

TXZ255-160300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ257-160300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ252-160300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ254-160300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ256-160300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TXZ248-160300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around

100. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds becoming north around 15 mph early in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ249-160300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ250-160300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ353-160300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 60s.

TXZ251-160300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TXZ351-160300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Thu Oct 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

