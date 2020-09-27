TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the
upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ255-280300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling
into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around
15 mph early in the morning becoming light becoming north around
20 mph early in the afternoon increasing to around 30 mph. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
TXZ257-280300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the northeast late in the morning increasing to north
25 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ252-280300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the lower 60s.
TXZ254-280300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature falling
into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the morning increasing
to north 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ256-280300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north late in the morning increasing to 25 to
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ248-280300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the mid 60s.
TXZ249-280300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ250-280300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then
clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ353-280300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature
falling into the upper 70s in the afternoon. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
TXZ251-280300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
early afternoon increasing to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ351-280300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon increasing to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the
mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
