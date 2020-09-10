TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 10 mph

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming

northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the late evening and overnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming

northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light becoming

northwest around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming northwest around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

