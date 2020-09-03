TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 2, 2020

_____

841 FPUS54 KBRO 030856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

TXZ253-040300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ255-040300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ257-040300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ252-040300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat

index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ254-040300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ256-040300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ248-040300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ249-040300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ250-040300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ353-040300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ251-040300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ351-040300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Thu Sep 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather