TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
TXZ253-260300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highs
in the upper 90s.
TXZ255-260300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
TXZ257-260300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ252-260300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 100. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
TXZ254-260300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat
index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
TXZ256-260300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ248-260300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
TXZ249-260300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ250-260300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ353-260300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ251-260300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph after
midnight. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
TXZ351-260300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Aug 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
Highs in the lower 90s.
