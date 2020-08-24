TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 80s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds

around 10 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 70s. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

