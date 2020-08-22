TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
529 FPUS54 KBRO 220857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ253-230300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning
becoming light becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ255-230300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-230300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds
becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-230300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ254-230300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning
becoming light becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-230300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
$$
TXZ248-230300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ249-230300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ250-230300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 15 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ353-230300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph early in the morning
becoming light becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
15 mph becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ251-230300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph becoming
light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-230300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
