TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 17, 2020

483 FPUS54 KBRO 180856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

TXZ253-190300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ255-190300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ257-190300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-190300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds

around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ254-190300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ256-190300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-190300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Northeast winds

around 10 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ249-190300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ250-190300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ353-190300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ251-190300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ351-190300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Aug 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

