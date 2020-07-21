TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 20, 2020

946 FPUS54 KBRO 210857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

TXZ253-220300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ255-220300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-220300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around

80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ252-220300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ254-220300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ256-220300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

TXZ248-220300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming southeast around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to

109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

TXZ249-220300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ250-220300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ353-220300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

TXZ251-220300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ351-220300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Jul 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

