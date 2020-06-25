TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020
827 FPUS54 KBRO 250857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
TXZ253-260300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows around 80.
$$
TXZ255-260300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-260300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 80s. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-260300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-260300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-260300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ248-260300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph early in the
morning.
.FRIDAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-260300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny with chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ250-260300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around
90. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late
morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ353-260300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-260300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ351-260300-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CDT Thu Jun 25 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy.
Lows around 80. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows around 80.
$$
