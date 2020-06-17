TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

TXZ253-180300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ255-180300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ257-180300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TXZ252-180300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ254-180300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms late in

the morning. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ256-180300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

TXZ248-180300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ249-180300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ250-180300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ353-180300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the

upper 90s.

TXZ251-180300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ351-180300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

