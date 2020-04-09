TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
with damaging winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light
becoming north around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows around 70. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in
the late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph early in the
evening becoming light becoming northeast around 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows around 70. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large
hail. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming north around
10 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows around 70. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows around 70. Light winds becoming
northeast around 10 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming
northeast around 10 mph after midnight becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
