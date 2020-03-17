TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020
007 FPUS54 KBRO 170856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
TXZ253-180300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ255-180300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ257-180300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph
early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-180300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain
showers likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ254-180300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ256-180300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
TXZ248-180300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ249-180300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ250-180300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ353-180300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ251-180300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ351-180300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Mar 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Rain showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather