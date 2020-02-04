TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 15 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting
to the north 20 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph
shifting to the west late in the morning increasing to north
25 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west late in the morning shifting to the
north.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
60. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming south around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming southeast
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
Coastal Kenedy-
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds around 15 mph
shifting to the north in the late morning and afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 32 to 42 after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Warmer, clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
