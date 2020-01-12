TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

356 FPUS54 KBRO 120956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

TXZ253-130300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-130300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ257-130300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ252-130300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ254-130300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TXZ256-130300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TXZ248-130300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-130300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ250-130300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ353-130300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-130300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-130300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

