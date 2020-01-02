TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 1, 2020
_____
069 FPUS54 KBRO 020956
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and early afternoon shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Light
winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 30 to 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CST Thu Jan 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph increasing
to around 30 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather