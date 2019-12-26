TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

late evening and early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 60s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming

light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around

10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Thu Dec 26 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

