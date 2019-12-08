TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 7, 2019

972 FPUS54 KBRO 080957

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

TXZ253-090300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ255-090300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ257-090300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to north 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ252-090300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ254-090300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ256-090300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ248-090300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ249-090300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ250-090300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ353-090300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ251-090300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ351-090300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Sun Dec 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

